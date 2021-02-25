Transgender Student Athletes Under Attack at Tennessee Capitol

Yesterday, the Tennessee Senate Education Committee and the House Education Administration Committee voted to advance one of this year’s most hateful “Slate of Hate” bills, SB 228/HB 3, which would prohibit transgender student athletes from participating in athletics consistent with their gender identity.

“I was the lone voice and vote against this bill in the K-12 subcommittee and will continue to oppose it. The discriminatory intent is clear but the financial costs … and personal impact on children and their families are being ignored. It is telling that this is the educational issue that the GOP supermajority has chosen to prioritize on the backside of a pandemic when our schools and students continue to struggle in multiple ways. Year after year they continue to introduce these discriminatory bills that target vulnerable children with little to no accountability.”

In a joint statement, the Tennessee’s Democratic Party LGBTQ Caucus, Young Democrats LGBTQ Caucus, College Democrats, and High School Democrats wrote: “This bill is a nationally coordinated attack on our youth and only serves to add to the culture wars and division politics that don’t serve Tennesseans. The extremist right-wing politicians backing this bill want to waste taxpayer money that could be going to support teachers and schools to rather litigate an issue that does not exist. The real detriment of this legislation is the damage it will do to the population who are being attacked by it. The transgender community in Tennessee deserves better from the Legislature that is tasked to serve them.”

Their statement also points out that such bills can result in situations like the one in Texas where a young trans man was forced to compete in wrestling competitions against females, winning the state title and a scholarship.

“Today Tennessee lawmakers voted to advance a harmful and unconstitutional bill that discriminates against transgender children by barring them from participating in the school sports that they love,” said Chase Strangio, deputy director for Trans Justice, with the ACLU LGBT & HIV Project. “Without a single example of a Tennessee student facing any harm, lawmakers still insist on leveraging these misguided attacks on some of the most vulnerable youth in the state. As an attorney currently challenging similar legislation that passed last year in Idaho and defending the rights of transgender students in courts across the country, I know that these sweeping attacks violate Title IX and the Constitution and will ultimately fail in court. Trans students belong in our schools, including on sports teams. If a trans child is excluded because of this legislation, we will see you in court.”

Ultimately, there is no way to legislate the outcome Tennessee lawmakers want. Such legislation only costs money, as the state will be forced to defend this law against federal regulations, such as Title IX, which will be interpreted according to the recent SCOTUS decision by a Biden administration. The question that we have to ask is what can Tennessee Republicans possibly hope to gain by this crusade, besides doing as much damage to LGBTQ children as they can in the process?