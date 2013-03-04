News
Nashville CARES Announces Chief Executive Officer Will Retire in 2019
Nashville CARES announces Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Interrante, will be retiring in 2019, after 25 years of service at the agency. As the Chief...
COMMUNITY
Stirrup Bar Closes
Stirrup Sports Bar, a Nashville mainstay since 2008, closed last night. The bar even deleted its FaceBook page. O&AN has reached out to owner Melvin Brown...
D’Andrews Bakery & Cafe
The Nashville LGBT Chamber received a $25,000 grant from Metro Nashville in June and a $2,500 grant from Wells Fargo in August, to grow...
Lifestyle
SPORTS
LOCAL NEWS
Regine Phillips to join show cast at Lucky’s Garage
Female impersonator Regine Phillips is returning to Nashville and has been named show director and newest cast member of Lucky’s La Cage. Philips will...
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Nashville in Harmony Spreads Holiday Cheer
Nashville in Harmony, Nashville’s city chorus for people of all sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions, has announced its program and Making Spirits...
CONTESTS
Enter to win a remix package for Guinevere’s “Ran for My Life”
The video for "Ran for My Life," the latest single from Guinevere, is a monster mash-up. The track's surging synths help build the suspense as Guinevere literally runs for her...
Enter to win ‘Wrapped in Red’ from Kelly Clarkson
When your 2012 greatest hits package includes your iTunes version of 'I'll Be Home for Christmas,' the expectations for your first Christmas album run...
Riverdance to play limited engagement at TPAC
For your chance to win a FREE pair of tickets to see Riverdance, click here and enter your email address to sign up for...
MOVIES
NASHVILLE recap: “It’s Sure Gonna Hurt”
Let me begin by saying how heartbroken I was to hear that ABC had canceled our lovely show. However, my insider pals tell me...
NASHVILLE recap: “Is the Better Part Over”
Now that the royal baby watch is over, let’s check on a baby that is getting very little attention… Juliette and Avery are traveling the...
NASHVILLE recap: “Somebody Pick Up My Pieces”
Country music radio personality Blair Garner along with Terri Clark and Chuck Wicks make a cameo at the beginning of the episode where they...
TRANSPARENT recap: “Pilot”
In Transparent, Jeffrey Tambor plays a transwoman, Maura Pfefferman, a retired college professor who's been divorced for at least a decade and has three children, who are a...
NASHVILLE recap: “We’ve Got Nothing But Love to Prove”
I have a nipple on my wine bottle and I’m ready to shot gun if necessary… Nashville beckons. Rayna and Bucky are getting ready for...
TRANSPARENT recap: “Kina Hora”
The introductory film clips that were used for the first season very much set a tone for the season of the transgender revelation of...