Monday, November 12, 2018

Nashville CARES Announces Chief Executive Officer Will Retire in 2019

Staff Report -
Nashville CARES announces Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Interrante, will be retiring in 2019, after 25 years of service at the agency.   As the Chief...
stirrup bar

Stirrup Bar Closes

Out, Proud … and Ready to Serve

Love Still Wins

Lifesaving Grants Save Nashville's Homeless Animals

Stirrup Bar Closes

Staff Report -
Stirrup Sports Bar, a Nashville mainstay since 2008, closed last night. The bar even deleted its FaceBook page. O&AN has reached out to owner Melvin Brown...
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
Community

D’Andrews Bakery & Cafe

cammon -
    The Nashville LGBT Chamber received a $25,000 grant from Metro Nashville in June and a $2,500 grant from Wells Fargo in August, to grow...

Lifesaving Grants Save Nashville's Homeless Animals

Get a Little TASTE of Nashville

Team Friendly Spreads Anti-Stigma Message

Be Not Afraid

Regine Phillips to join show cast at Lucky’s Garage

Staff Report -
Female impersonator Regine Phillips is returning to Nashville and has been named show director and newest cast member of Lucky’s La Cage. Philips will...
pict_-120312024505-orig_4.JPG

O&AN hires Susan Mee as new advertising manager

O&AN hires Susan Mee as new advertising manager

SPOTLIGHT: The current editorial board

NIH_Christmas 098.jpg
Music

Nashville in Harmony Spreads Holiday Cheer

Staff Report -
  Nashville in Harmony, Nashville’s city chorus for people of all sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions, has announced its program and Making Spirits...

A play of AIDS memorializes the stagnancy and ignorance in the...

'The Rocky Horror Show' at PLAY Nashville Friday and Saturday

WATCH: Randy Rainbow releases 'Kavanaugh,' a new song parody

Avenue Q at the Rep Is a Big Hit

Guinevere_RFML.jpg

Enter to win a remix package for Guinevere’s “Ran for My Life”

jbrownell -
The video for "Ran for My Life," the latest single from Guinevere, is a monster mash-up. The track's surging synths help build the suspense as Guinevere literally runs for her...
KC.jpg

Enter to win ‘Wrapped in Red’ from Kelly Clarkson

jbrownell -
When your 2012 greatest hits package includes your iTunes version of 'I'll Be Home for Christmas,' the expectations for your first Christmas album run...
IMG_1281.JPG

Riverdance to play limited engagement at TPAC

brent -
For your chance to win a FREE pair of tickets to see Riverdance, click here and enter your email address to sign up for...

NASHVILLE recap: "It's Sure Gonna Hurt"

NASHVILLE recap: “It’s Sure Gonna Hurt”

Joseph Brant -
Let me begin by saying how heartbroken I was to hear that ABC had canceled our lovely show. However, my insider pals tell me...
NASHVILLE recap: "Is the Better Part Over"

NASHVILLE recap: “Is the Better Part Over”

Joseph Brant -
Now that the royal baby watch is over, let’s check on a baby that is getting very little attention… Juliette and Avery are traveling the...
NASHVILLE recap: "Somebody Pick Up My Pieces"

NASHVILLE recap: “Somebody Pick Up My Pieces”

Joseph Brant -
Country music radio personality Blair Garner along with Terri Clark and Chuck Wicks make a cameo at the beginning of the episode where they...
TRANSPARENT recap: "Pilot"

TRANSPARENT recap: “Pilot”

Joseph Brant -
In Transparent, Jeffrey Tambor plays a transwoman, Maura Pfefferman, a retired college professor who's been divorced for at least a decade and has three children, who are a...
NASHVILLE recap: "We've Got Nothing But Love to Prove"

NASHVILLE recap: “We’ve Got Nothing But Love to Prove”

Joseph Brant -
I have a nipple on my wine bottle and I’m ready to shot gun if necessary… Nashville beckons. Rayna and Bucky are getting ready for...
TRANSPARENT recap: "Kina Hora"

TRANSPARENT recap: “Kina Hora”

Joseph Brant -
The introductory film clips that were used for the first season very much set a tone for the season of the transgender revelation of...

© Out & About Nashville, Inc., Copyright 2018