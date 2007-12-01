Nashville GLBT Chamber news briefs

Elite Pest Control gains two new business partners

Terry Todd and Alan Antes recently purchased a portion of Elite Pest Control from the principal owner, Christa Keeton. Elite Pest Control is an established pest service in Nashville featuring environmentally friendly products. Todd and Antes have joined the Nashville Chamber of Commerce and Nashville’s GLBT Chamber of Commerce. Elite Pest Control may be reached at 615-942-8824.

LaChance broadens insurance business

Nashville GLBT Chamber member Patrick LaChance introduced the local community to his Middle-Tennessee AFLAC benefits offerings in 2006. He has now broadened his business to include group health benefits for small businesses.

LaChance represents various insurance carriers and offers a variety of insurance options. For AFLAC or small business group insurance inquiries, call him at 615-545-1579.

DuPre Designs holds grand opening

DuPre Designs held their grand opening last month showcasing their upscale custom furniture. The new store, owned by Lance Dupre, opened with a fashion show, featuring a new line by Justine Sylvi accompanied by an art exhibit featuring Donny Smutz, Stephen Watkins and Melissa Martin.

Dupre Designs is located at 136 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. North, in Nashville. They can be reached at 615-483-7194 or via the Web at www.dupredesigns.com.

Bradford joins Raymond James & Associates

Suzanne Bradford has been named senior vice president, investments, with Raymond James & Associates. She was previously vice president, investments, UBS.

Raymond James & Associates was founded in 1962 and has been a public company since 1983. It is a diversified financial services holding company with subsidiaries engaged primarily in investment and financial planning, in addition to investment banking and asset management.

Bradford is located at 2525 West End Ave, Suite 1400, in Nashville, and she can be reached at 615-321-8300.

Nashville Shakespeare Festival announces 2008 officers and board

The Nashville Shakespeare Festival has announced officers and members of its board of directors for the 20th anniversary season for 2008:

Officers

Phillip C. Phy, chairman; First Tennessee Bank

Jon H. Glassmeyer, vice chairman; Manheim Transport Solution

David Marcus, treasurer; Physicians Payment Resources LLC

Ann Marie Deer Owens, secretary; Vanderbilt News Service

Board members: