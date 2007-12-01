Nashville GLBT Chamber news briefs

Elite Pest Control gains two new business partners
Terry Todd and Alan Antes recently purchased a portion of Elite Pest Control from the principal owner, Christa Keeton. Elite Pest Control is an established pest service in Nashville featuring environmentally friendly products. Todd and Antes have joined the Nashville Chamber of Commerce and Nashville’s GLBT Chamber of Commerce. Elite Pest Control may be reached at 615-942-8824.
LaChance broadens insurance business
Nashville GLBT Chamber member Patrick LaChance introduced the local community to his Middle-Tennessee AFLAC benefits offerings in 2006. He has now broadened his business to include group health benefits for small businesses.
LaChance represents various insurance carriers and offers a variety of insurance options. For AFLAC or small business group insurance inquiries, call him at 615-545-1579.
DuPre Designs holds grand opening
DuPre Designs held their grand opening last month showcasing their upscale custom furniture. The new store, owned by Lance Dupre, opened with a fashion show, featuring a new line by Justine Sylvi accompanied by an art exhibit featuring Donny Smutz, Stephen Watkins and Melissa Martin.
Dupre Designs is located at 136 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. North, in Nashville. They can be reached at 615-483-7194 or via the Web at www.dupredesigns.com.
Bradford joins Raymond James & Associates
Suzanne Bradford has been named senior vice president, investments, with Raymond James & Associates. She was previously vice president, investments, UBS.
Raymond James & Associates was founded in 1962 and has been a public company since 1983. It is a diversified financial services holding company with subsidiaries engaged primarily in investment and financial planning, in addition to investment banking and asset management.
Bradford is located at 2525 West End Ave, Suite 1400, in Nashville, and she can be reached at 615-321-8300.
Nashville Shakespeare Festival announces 2008 officers and board
The Nashville Shakespeare Festival has announced officers and members of its board of directors for the 20th anniversary season for 2008:
Officers
- Phillip C. Phy, chairman; First Tennessee Bank
- Jon H. Glassmeyer, vice chairman; Manheim Transport Solution
- David Marcus, treasurer; Physicians Payment Resources LLC
- Ann Marie Deer Owens, secretary; Vanderbilt News Service
Board members:
- Mary Tanner Bailey, Nashville Public Library
- Ann Cook Calhoun, Vanderbilt University
- Donald Capparella, Dodson Parker & Behm
- William Coleman, Dismas Inc.
- Chris Dowdy, Asurion
- Denice Hicks, ex-officio, Nashville Shakespeare Festival artistic director
- Stella Reed, Metro Nashville Parks and Recreation
- Nancy VanReece, ex-officio, Nashville Shakespeare Festival executive director
- Joseph A. Woodruff, Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis