DJ Killa Chris’ Top Tracks

January 22, 2021

Chris Spear
1

DJ Killa Chris’s new playlist [CLICK HERE FOR PLAYLIST] of his top ten tracks for this week includes Syn Cole’s “Breathe” (feat. kaspara) – and much more!

 

 

Killa Chris has been DJing in Nashville since 2010. Finding good music has always been a passion of Killa Chris’s. So every week he is going to share some of the newest tracks from popular producers and unknown artists from all over the world.

You can find his original productions here:

soundcloud.com/djkillaxchris

audius.co/killachris

Live and prerecorded mix sets are here:

mixcloud.com/christopherthomasspear

CLICK HERE for more of DJ Killa Chris’ weekly playlists!

