DJ Killa Chris’ Top Tracks

DJ Killa Chris’s new list [CLICK HERE FOR PLAYLIST] of his top tracks for this week includes the following, including Dennis Sheperd’s “Hamsa”!
1 of 10
Killa Chris has been DJing in Nashville since 2010. Finding good music has always been a passion of Killa Chris’s. So every week he is going to share some of the newest tracks from popular producers and unknown artists from all over the world.
You can find his original productions here:
Live and prerecorded mix sets are here:
mixcloud.com/christopherthomasspear
CLICK HERE for more of DJ Killa Chris’ weekly playlists!