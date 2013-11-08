Your Gay Week(end) 11/8-11/14

Winter weather is here but the Nashville LGBT community is keeping things hot with plenty of events across town. Get the breakdown below with Your Gay Week(end).

Friday November 8

If this weekend was a Spice Girl, it would be sporty spice as several teams and leagues around Nashville stake claim to Your Gay Weekend. Speaking of Spice Girls, kick off your weekend with the latest from Mel B. AKA Scary Spice below:

First, have a HotMess Friday at Play Dance Bar with Nashville's LGBT Kickball League and their charity drag show. This year's event benefits the Nashville HRC Steering Committee. For more details. click here.

Maybe softball is more your thing? Head over to Canvas Lounge to help support Metro Nashville Softball Association's newest team, the Nashville Jackhammers. They'll take over Canvas tonight at 8 p.m. for their $5 beer bust.

The Grizzlies shouldn't get all the Nashville Rugby love. Show some love to the members of the Nashville Ladies Rugby League at Tribe tonight for their Post Office Party.

Sports/Art Alert: Watkins EDU seniors Robert Grand and Jessica Clay reveal their senior thesis projects beginning Friday through November 12. Grand’s Fantasy Team seeks to make a place for the queer viewer in relation to baseball culture. By “queering up” common memorabilia objects and reinterpreting their intended meanings and uses, Grand emphasizes where queer culture and baseball fandom intersect. In My House has 351 Beds, Clay investigates her childhood home, The Calvary Life Fellowship, a Christian commune in southern Alaska. Through the manipulation of found sculptural objects and painterly materials, she traces the history of this place via her memories, found photographs and memorabilia. For more information, click here.

Saturday November 9

Several movies opened this weekend including the romantic comedy About Time, which O&AN contributor Eric Patton thinks is a must see (9 out of 10) and Thor: The Dark World.

She brings you the best drag pageant performances around town now help MAC celebrate her birthday this Saturday at Mustang's, located at 25046 Dickerson Pike. Show begins at 11 p.m.. Dancing ALL NIGHT LONG!

This weekend explore the mysteries of the human brain, love, and the power of music over both with Michael Nyman’s The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and the Nashville Opera. Tickets are on sale here for the production’s November 8-10 performances.

Tonight is your last chance to catch Kirk-Burgess Productions' Cake or Death. The locally written play is a hilarious and hypnotic whodunit anchored by an emotionally intelligent cast . . . especially Francine Berk who shines as the pot-smoking poltergeist Freedom. Find out more and order tickets here.

Sunday November 10

Take a breather and sing Celine Dion at the top of your lungs. Enter to win Celine Dion's latest studio album Loved Me Back to Life here.

Monday November 11

Head on over to The Frist today and check out their newest exhibits for free… that's right, for free. The Frist Center continues their holiday tradition of offering free admission to guests bringing non-perishable food items to donate to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee on Mondays through December 30. Haven't been in a while? Catch 30 Americans or their latest exhibit American Chronicles: The Art of Norman Rockwell now.

NPR calls their album sophomore album ​Shulamith "near perfect" and Nashville fans have a chance to catch Poliça, the Minneapolis electropop/soul outfit, when they take over Mercy Lounge. Check out their performance of "Chain My Name" below and get tickets here.

Tuesday November 12

Fans of Freddie Mercury rejoice. We Will Rock You, the rock theatrical featuring the music of Queen, rolls into Nashville tonight through November 17. Check out director/bookwriter Ben Elton's letter about the production and its constant pop culture evolution here.

Yoga is back at OutCentral. Get your stretch on with Mary Irby for $10 drop-in classes. Yoga happens every Tuesday beginning at 5:45.

Don’t forget Drag Bingo tonight with Paige Turner at Mad Donna’s. Balls drop at 8:30 p.m..

Wednesday November 13

There’s a new night for ladies in East Nashville as Bad Girl’s Social Club starts it weekly descent upon Antica (507 Main St.). This is a new weekly gathering for riot grrl fans, lady lovers, tuff chics, and cool women. Check it out and get more details here.

Thursday November 14

Transgender Drop-in with Vickie Davis at OutCentral (1709 Church St.). Chat with Vickie Davis, one of the leaders of the Tennessee Vals, a transgender support group here in Nashville, and a board member at OutCentral. Vickie facilitates an informal discussion for anyone that wants to talk about any and all things transgender. You can catch Vickie from 6-9 p.m..

Tonight join Music City Theatre for their opening performance of Other Desert Cities. This production marks the Tennessee premiere of this brilliant work that ran on Broadway just last season, winning a 2012 Tony Award for Judith Light. Other Desert Cities was also a finalist for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Tickets are $12. More info here.

Upcoming:

Transgender Day of Remembrance at Vanderbilt University November 20