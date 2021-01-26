What Are Your Favorite LGBTQ+ Books from Your Quarantine Reading List?

The pandemic has been long, and many of us have discovered new hobbies, or reconnected with old ones. I for one have seen so many people in my friend groups rediscover reading, embracing their hunger for good books. So now that we are coming up on a year of isolation, what LGBTQ+ themed or authored books have lit your fire? As we enter year two, where should our readers focus their literary attention, while showing the love to LGBTQ+ products so that publishers keep feeding us great stories?

So far, 2021 is looking to be a good year for LGBTQ+ representative storytelling. Watch our pages for more books like This Is How We Fly, which came out at the end of 2020!

Some people really love self-published stories, while others want the polish traditional publishing brings. WE HAVE DIVIDED INDIE-/SELF-PUBLISHED from books from TRADITIONAL PUBLISHERS. These will be used to create two separate reading lists. We look forward to hearing, and sharing, your favorites!