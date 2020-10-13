VoteEarlyTN Kicks off with Pride at the Polls

This year’s political climate is almost a disrupted as our social lives, as America decides whether Donald Trump has four more years to remake our nations political structures in his own image. The LGBTQ+ community simply cannot afford to let this decision be made without our voices being heard. For those who can’t, or didn’t register to, vote by mail, one of the safest and most sure-fire ways of making sure your vote gets counted, while also protecting your health, is early voting! And folks, early voting starts TOMORROW!

This summer, a group of Tennessee leaders signed on to support a non-partisan, first-of-its-kind early voting initiative, VoteEarlyTN, which was launched by Representative Jim Cooper’s office! The initiative has events each day of early voting, each hosted by different segments of the Nashville community. The organization has a schedule of adopted days and themes. And, most exciting of all, the very first day of early voting, Wednesday, October 14, 2020, is “Pride at the Polls”—featuring events by and for the LGBTQ+ community and allies!

“The November election has more than just candidates on the ballot. The future of equality and equity in our country depend on voter participation, and I’m happy to celebrate Pride to the Polls on the first day of early voting in Tennessee!” Representative Jim Cooper

Lindsey Smith from Representative Cooper’s office wrote, “We’re kicking off the first day of early voting next Wednesday with Pride at the Polls Day, where people will have a photo opportunity with LGBTQIA+ organizations and drag queens at selected early voting locations in the afternoon. We’re encouraging people to show their pride by wearing their pride to the polls. Participating organizations include Nashville LGBT Chamber, HRC Nashville, Nashville Pride, Nashville In Harmony and more.”

For this event in particular, the organizers are emphasizing both living your best life and protecting each other—there will be photo ops with drag queens, but masks are required, social distancing while in line will be in practice, and those with symptoms should stay home until clear. VoteEarlyTN aims to be both safe AND fabulous!

As for those photo ops, the Facebook event for tomorrow’s Pride at the Polls kickoff invites all to “come to the polls at 3pm for a photo opportunity with drag queens at … Casa Azafran, Howard Office Building, Margaret Maddox East Nashville YMCA and Southeast Library.”

As more and more LGBTQ+ rights are being impinged or rolled back, it’s as urgent now as it ever has been for us to advocate and vote for protecting ourselves and our communities. As Representative Cooper said, “The November election has more than just candidates on the ballot. The future of equality and equity in our country depend on voter participation, and I’m happy to celebrate Pride to the Polls on the first day of early voting in Tennessee!”

Please visit an early voting site as soon as possible to cast your ballot and be counted. CLICK HERE to read more about VoteEarlyTN.

And CLICK HERE for the Facebook event for Pride at the Polls.

VoteEarlyTN Scheduled Theme Days:

Oct. 14 – Pride at the Polls (LGBTQ+ Day)

Oct. 15 – Not Voting is Not Kosher/Jewish Community Day

Oct. 16 – Music City Votes (Music Community Day) + Seniors Day + ACLU Day at the Polls + Day 3 for District 30 + Oct. 16 for District 16

Oct. 17 – Women’s Suffrage Day + Teachers Day + Oct. 17 for District 17

Oct. 19 – Gun Violence Prevention Day + Day 5 for District 5 + Oct. 19 for District 19

Oct. 20 – Black Lives Matter Day + Black Women Vote Day + Day 6 for District 6

Oct. 21 – 7th Day for the 7th Man (Nashville Predators Day) + Book It to the Polls (Literary

Day) + Indivisible Day + Day 7 for District 7 + Oct. 21 for District 21 + Day 2+5=7 for District 25

Oct. 22 – Youth/College Students Vote Day + Movers & Voters Day (Fitness/Wellness community) + Environmental Day + Day 8 for District 8 + Oct. 22 for District 22

Oct. 23 – Muslim Community Day + Small Business Day + Day 9 for District 9

Oct. 24 – National Vote Early Day + Interfaith Day + Day 10 for District 10 + Oct. 24 for District 24

Oct. 26 – Restaurant Day

Oct. 27 – Immigrant Community Day + Frontline Workers Day + Volunteer Day + Day 12 for District 12 + Oct. 27 for District 27

Oct. 28 – #PlayYourPart (Performing Arts Day) + Pets at the Polls (Animal Rescue community) + Day 13 for District 13

Oct. 29 – Union Labor Day + Oct. 29 for District 29