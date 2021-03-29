Sugar Creek Campground Suffered Severe Damage in Weekend Storms

Middle Tennessee has been pummeled by Mother Nature over the last months, with ice storms, rain, and floods. Over this past weekend, flash flooding impacted the region and severely damaged Sugar Creek Campground, an LGBTQ+ owned and operated, men-only campground.

First word got out late Saturday night/early Sunday morning, as the campground posted on Facebook: “Sugar Creek Campground has experienced heavy flooding and permanents have sustained severe damage to their trailers and camping spots. We ask that you please pray for all our permanents. The ones that are here are safe in the show bar.”

After sunrise Sunday morning, the extent of the damage was clearer, as the campground posted photos of the flooding, which swamped most of the grounds, as well as devastated facilities. One of the shared photos even shows one of the campground’s dumpsters sitting atop a truck, amid other rubble. Accompanying the post is the simple message, “Pray for us.”

By afternoon, the owners and staff were thanking supporters and well-wishers, but encouraging folks offering to help to stay away until the situation stabilized. Today, however, plans have been announced to begin cleanup tomorrow and Wednesday.

“We need some help Tuesday 3/30 and Wednesday 3/31. While we know it’s short notice we would appreciate all the help we can get right now. Our back studios were safe and saved and are free for folks who want to come and help and need a place to sleep. God bless all of you that have offered help. Mike & Billy”

For more information on how you can help and to follow the situation as it develops, you can like and follow the Sugar Creek Campground Facebook page, as well as OutVoices Nashville, where we will continue to share updates.