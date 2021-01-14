Sex Worker, Cam Model … and Academic, Eddie Danger!

In this episode, we talked with Eddie Danger – his real name – about everything from how he learned to accept his pansexual identity, got into sex work, stripping, cam modeling, and how that has intersected with and been informed by his academic work. You see, in addition to being one of Cam4’s most beloved performers, Eddie has also gotten his masters degree in literary criticism, and is an avid student of feminist literary criticism. How do all these aspects of his life relate? Listen to this incredibly self aware – and socially engaged – adult entertainer, as we dig deeper and find out!
