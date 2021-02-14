Sex Toys For Women? Yes, Please!

“Make yourself happy.” That’s the slogan for the new sex toy shop on the block, BOXX BAR. This online site is lesbian- and locally-owned, and may look a little different than adult sites you’ve visited before. BOXX BAR was designed to be soft, feminine, and non-threatening with just a hint of kink, a space where all sex positive women are welcome.

For Valentines Day, owners Sabrina Torres & Jen Sheridan shared with us how they feel about some of their favorite toys you can order right now.

14 Best Adult Toys for Women 2021 from BOXX BAR

All choked up. This sexy vegan choker is also a handy short leash and whip, making it the most versatile piece of “jewelry” in your collection.

Tail or no tail. This super sweet plug is great for bottom play, easy to clean, and with the help of a strong magnet, gives you two delightful options for your back door adventures.

Nobody’s gonna know. How will they know? The Moxie panty vibe allows you to enjoy strong vibes sent from a partner nearby with the remote, or via app from across the room or even across the country. One person wears, the other person controls, and everyone has a good time. Also very effective for solo play, in private or public.

Code name: Sucker Punch. Everything else like it is a knockoff, and nothing is as lovely as the original Womanizer Premium. Lousy name, but incredible suction-like toy you didn’t know you needed in your life; the stellar reviews are no lie. Choose only if you think you’re ready for remarkably fast and powerful orgasms.

Turns out, it only takes one to Tango. Small but mighty, and so good it’s the only bullet we offer.

Givers can be receivers. Add the Bumpher as a dildo base to your strapping play for some extra cushion, or insert a vibe and the soft, silicone toy is great to use for non-penetrative play.

Keep it soft and simple. The SpareParts Tomboi Harness is made of modal and soft as a t-shirt, making it one of the most comfortable harnesses you’ll ever own. And it can hold two bullets, so it’s even better than comfortable, it’s magic. Sizes XS-3XL

Strap in and strap on. The Terra Firma leather harness is barely there but adjustable enough to keep you in control. (Note: we also have a fabulous plus size leather strap option by Full Curves on our site.)

Ready when you are. “Slide the straps under your mattress for an instant bondage bedroom.” Takes minutes to set up and easy to tuck away for privacy, at home or on the road. No locks, keys, or bedrails needed.

Spanker or spankee? You may even want to take turns with this one, the Tantus Plunge Paddle has a nice snappy silicone sting. Flip it around and the handle doubles as a dildo, so either way, it’s sure to please.

The dream dildo. The Avant Suko is dual density, textured, and you may not have even realized you need a “small batch artisanal dildo” until right now, but trust us.

A true Classic. The Tantus Classic is THE strapless (tho you’ll up your strap-confidence factor if you use this with one of our compatible harnesses). This is it. This is The One.

Too much of a good thing? The Ohnut “feels like skin” and helps adjust for depth, without losing any of that good feeling for either party.

Forget subtle. Slip this on and without saying a word you’ll let your partner know that tonight’s the night, then throw it in the wash and wear it again tomorrow (or whenever).

Not sure what to get? Visit the site, boxxbar.com, and you can also grab an e-gift card for yourself or a friend, now 20% off $100 or more, until February 15, 2021.