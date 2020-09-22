Nashville’s LGBTQ Media Outlet, Out & About Nashville, Acquired by National Media Firm

Tennessee’s oldest and largest LGBTQ publication, Out & About Nashville, Inc., has been purchased by a growing LGBTQ+ owned media firm, Aequalitas Media based in Chicago IL.

Out & About Nashville, started in 2002 as a monthly newspaper tabloid, has now grown to reach more than 150,000 print and electronic readers. Over the past 18 years it has developed into a monthly glossy magazine with digital properties including a robust website, and social media channels.

This is Aequalitas Media’s fourth of several acquisitions scheduled to close in 2020. Recently it re-launched Gaycation Magazine and purchased Echo Magazine in Phoenix, Arizona and Camp Magazine in Kansas City. The addition of Out & About Nashville to the Aequalitas Media family now brings it’s print readership to more than an estimated 650,000 readers.

Aequalitas Media now has a growing combined social media footprint of 150,000 Facebook followers, 40,000 Twitter followers and 16,000 Instagram followers, with a projected total print circulation of 675,000 and a monthly digital reach exceeding 500,000 per month and growing.

Out & About Nashville was started in 2002 to deliver local news, events, features and to be the publication of record for the Nashville LGBTQ community. During its past 18 years it briefly expanded into the Knoxville market, and 15 years ago, partnered with local CBS affiliate NewsChannel 5, to start the local LGBTQ show, “Out & About Today.”

“We have done a lot with a dedicated team of volunteers and staff members and I’m excited to see O&AN join this national network of LGBTQ publishers to amplify its name and its brand,” said Jerry Jones, founder and publisher. “The sale insures a continued local involvement in the Middle Tennessee community and at the same time allows for national exposure and network.”

Out & About Nashville was the first LGBTQ media out in Tennessee to be designated as Certified LGBT Business Enterprise by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce. It is an active supporter of many local LGBTQ community efforts, giving back more than $75,000 a year of in-kind support to help with those efforts.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Nashville community and look forward to working with local businesses and leaders,” said D.J. Doran, CEO, Aequalitas Media. “Adding a premier and proud LGBTQ publication like Out & About Nashville to our portfolio substantiates our focus on growing and maintaining professional local journalism.”

“O&AN, as part of the Aequalitas Media family, will continue to maintain the high standards and value that our readers and partners have come to expect, and now under Aequalitas, will jointly work towards growing the O&AN brand nationally,” explained Jones. “Out & About Nashville magazine and its website (www.outandaboutnashville.com), will continue to report on current LGBTQ+ news and useful resources for our readers and social media friends.”

Doran said his company was drawn to Out & About Nashville because of its high-quality content, exceptional web/social media reach and impeccable brand recognition and reputation within the Middle Tennessee LGBTQ+ community.

“We are delighted to welcome them into the Aequalitas Media family,” Doran said. “And we are excited to be in the Nashville market and look forward to getting to know everyone.”



Aequalitas Media (www.aequalitasmedia.com) is the one of the fastest growing LGBTQ+ media companies in the U.S. from publishing and media buying to managing a national network of LGBTQ+ websites Aequalitas Media is well positioned for growth in 2020 and beyond. Our company’s Advisory Board is made up of some of the best and brightest in LGBTQ+ media and business giving us a distinctive edge over our competitors when it comes to delivering results and evolving opportunities to expand our reach.

About Out & About Nashville:

Out & About Nashville (www.outandaboutnashville.com) is Middle Tennessee’s leading media outlet dedicated to serving the LGBTQ+ community. With more than 150,000 print and digital readers, O&AN serves as the publication of record for the Middle Tennessee LGBTQ+ community and strives to delivery fresh and original reporting of interest to its readers.