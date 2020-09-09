Nashville CARES to Hold Drive-thru HIV/HEP-C Testing

Nashville CARES announced they will be offering free drive-thru HIV and Hepatitis C testing this Friday, September 11th, 2020 at their 633 Thompson Lane location in Nashville.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be a very challenging and unprecedented time for everyone and has shifted how many community services are being provided,” says Rachel Smith, Nashville CARES Early Intervention Services Coordinator. “We at Nashville CARES have remained committed to doing everything we can to continue to meet the needs of the community in a safe way.”

Nashville CARES services during the pandemic have included sending at-home HIV testing kits to anyone who has requested one (includes virtual consultation and assistance), weekly food pickup and deliveries, virtual educational groups and tele-health counseling appointments.

Drive-thru testing will take place on 9/11/2020 from 7:00am – 5:00pm.

Everyone who participates will receive an HIV and Hepatitis C test.

All services are free of charge.

All testing and results are confidential following HIPAA guidelines.

We will be performing rapid HIV tests and everyone will be given their HIV test results before they leave.

Hepatitis C tests take a little more time to process but everyone will be notified by phone of their Hepatitis C test result by end of day on 9/11/2020.

Staff will take all recommended safety precautions surrounding COVID-19 including the wearing of masks, face shields and social distancing. COVID screening questions and temperatures will be taken of all participants.

CARES says it is excited to be able to provide this service for the Nashville community and encourages everyone who is in need to come get their regular HIV and Hepatitis C test this Friday, September 11th.

