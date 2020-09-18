Mayor’s Office Released COVID-19 Bar Numbers on July 2nd and FOX17 Nashville was There

September, 18th 2020: Mayor John Cooper’s office today issued the following update on the administration’s timely release of COVID-19 public health data earlier this summer:

“Following an exchange of emails dating June 29th, 2020 between the Mayor’s office and Metro Public Health in which our administration gathered information about the sources of COVID-19 spread in Davidson County, the number of cases and clusters linked to Nashville bars was shared with media in response to a question during a press conference on July 2nd, 2020. FOX17 Nashville was at this press conference.

“Among others, The Tennessean and NewsChannel 5’s Phil Williams have fact-checked and debunked the allegations within FOX17’s September 16th report. Mayor Cooper calls on the station’s general manager, Noreen Parker, and the reporter, Dennis Ferrier, to apologize to all Nashvillians for misleading the city and eroding public trust through negligent reporting.”