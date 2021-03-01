Key Tips to a Happy Workplace

Working in a happy workplace offers much more benefits for you as a worker and for your boss too. The happier you are at your workplace, the more productive you’ll be. Going to the office every day won’t be a hassle, and the working day will fly by. If you think that’s impossible, think again. It takes very little to cultivate positive relationships and create a workplace where everyone will come to with a smile on their face. With the following 5 steps, you can create the best workplace ever.

Work on team communication and collaboration

Communication has always been the key to every relationship, including a business one. Unless you speak your mind, offer feedback to your bosses and ask for one in return, you won’t be able to know if everything you’re doing is right and if your boss is satisfied with the work. There can also be no room for improvement unless we know what we’re doing wrong or right. Therefore, organising smaller weekly and larger monthly sit-ins is a great way to promote communication and create a happy workplace. Gather the entire team around and start giving feedback to each other. Constructive criticism goes a long way, and you can contribute immensely to someone’s work by simply offering friendly advice.

Praise your workers and colleges

From You’re doing great, Jack, to Nice work, Monica, and Keep up the good work, a little praise will be a huge motivation for everyone in the workplace. Employees need to know that they’re appreciated if you want them to continue contributing to your company. Knowing that their work is appreciated, they’ll give their maximum to complete the following task even better. More importantly, they’ll enjoy working on the task. Make sure everyone gets praised, or some people may feel discriminated against.

Work-life flexibility is of the essence

Did you know that, according to a report, just a bit over 40% of Australian workers are very satisfied with their workplace? Whereas only 36% are very satisfied with their flexibility to balance work and non-work commitments. Work is just a fraction of everyone’s time and life. Just because you need everyone to be focused on their work 100 %, it doesn’t mean that their life outside the office stops for 8 or more hours that they’re working. That’s why it’s essential to offer workers control of their schedules and work-life balance. They need to know that they are allowed to leave if there’s an emergency without being penalised for it. They should be able to bid for additional shifts, update their details, and connect with team members or managers from within a single, centralised system. One of the great ways to do it is to look for the best time and attendance software in Australia and implement one into your business.

Create a culture of wellness

Another invaluable tip for creating a happy workplace includes incorporating more wellness you’re your working environment. For example, you can arrange for bike racks so that everyone can start biking to work. Everybody loves discounts, so why not negotiate corporate discounts for health club memberships too. How about organising a monthly yoga class for all the yogis? Sounds good, right? All you need to do is hire a yoga instructor to hold a class and invite all the employees. A mindfulness specialist can teach everyone the importance of mindfulness and how to stop running on autopilot often. All of this will be a clear sign that you want your team to live happy, healthy lifestyles.

Communicate with other team members

Get to know your team better by organising a weekly round table. Each team member can share their experiences and allow you to know more about their life outside the office. That will give everyone a clear insight into the efficiency of the current management of the company. Knowing whether your practice affects the team members positively or negatively is crucial if you want to have a happy workplace. Remind your team members every day that they’re an integral part of the firm and that they’re valued and appreciated all the time.

Final thoughts

Creating a happy workplace should be everyone’s imperative. Only when the employees are happy can you expect your company to flourish. That’s why you should make sure to keep communication on the highest level, always praise your workers, allow life-work flexibility, and get to know them better to understand them better.