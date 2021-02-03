JustFor.fans Performers Raised $25,000 for Black Lives Matter (BLM)

JustFor.fans (JFF) (NSFW) announced last week that performers on the adult social platform collectively raised more than $25,000 in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement over the past year.

Through the company’s Charitable Giving Program, many of the site’s models and influencers have raised funding on their pages since July in order to raise social awareness while prioritizing philanthropy and the power of generosity.

“By raising over $25,000 for Black Lives Matter, our models have shown that their successes on JFF translate directly to the success of those members of our community in need,” said JFF company founder Dominic Ford (NSFW).

“The JFF model community is one of compassion and giving, and this milestone marks just how important it is that we and our models use our voices to affect change in society, and keep important issues like BLM on the forefront of peoples’ minds and conversations.”

The JustFor.fans Giving Program prioritizes the concept of equality for all while highlighting the importance of social good; the company continues in its quest in 2021 to create and maintain a strong, powerful social standing both within and outside of the JFF community.

At our request, JustFor.fans provided us with a list of the sites top fundraisers for the BLM movement, and we reached out to some of those performers for comment.

“I just want to support the cause in some way since I’ve been donating to other small orgs and rescue funds whenever I can since the summer,” explained a Cambodian-born, New York-based performer, username MaxxxieJFF (NSFW). “Since it’s easy to set the automatic charity up on JFF, it was a no-brainer for me!”

“It was important for me to participate with Black Lives Matter because it is a vitally important cause,” said Ronan Delaney (NSFW). “I just got so disgusted with everything I was seeing on television, the mistreatment, the injustice, and the violence; however, it was the complete indifference from the upper echelon of our government that was absolutely detestable. I don’t want to live in a world where black children grow up scared of dying an untimely death at the hands of those we’ve asked to protect us all.”

“Being able to contribute a percentage of earnings towards Black Lives Matter has been one of the most amazing things I’ve done in my career,” said Christian Matthews (NSFW) (full statement below). “I am unable, in good conscience, to sit back and watch friends and individuals I consider family, to be affected in this way and NOT do anything about it. To have this platform and not use it for the better, would not only be a waste of my career but a complete slap in the face to those around me that have helped me over the years. Being a part of this movement is just the right thing to do.”

Trevor Snow (NSFW) wrote: “As a white dude, I often try this new thing where I sit down and shut up– society doesn’t need more performative allyship spewed into online echo chambers. Nobody is following porn performers to inform their political opinions. But BLM is doing great work, and affecting real, tangible change. They have momentum. I’m not here to change hearts and minds on the internet, but if as a gay man you can’t see the similarities between BLM and ACT UP and show a little solidarity? No worries, I’ll do it on your behalf with some of that money you just spent jacking off to me!”

Since its launch in 2018, the online fan site has built a community bringing together studios, agents, photographers and affiliates in order to generate more revenue for its patrons. This has also allowed the company to organize charitable activities that support JFF users.

Full Statement from Christian Matthews:

I choose to be a part of the solution in everything I do. I fully support Black Lives Matter. I do not support them as a way to look good in the public eye. I support BLM because it was truly believe in my heart as a human being. I am an activist, human being first and porn star second.

Being able to contribute a percentage of earnings towards Black Lives Matter has been one of the most amazing things I’ve done in my career. I am unable, in good conscience, to sit back and watch friends and individuals I consider family, to be affected in this way and NOT do anything about it. To have this platform and not use it for the better, would not only be a waste of my career but a complete slap in the face to those around me that have helped me over the years. Being apart of this movement is just the right thing to do. I have never backed away from raising my voice for what I believe is right. This is no different. It is very surprising to find out and see just how racist and discriminatory the Porn industry really is. I choose to be on the other side and make a difference. I do not use my name or my Porn career as a clout with anything I do, but I do realize the magnitude of the platform that has been given to me.

I have never seen race when it comes to people. I have always surrounded myself with all races and ethnic backgrounds. When I see individuals that are my family getting killed, struggling, angry, and hurting…. i feel that too. Of course, my personal connection plays a part. As a cis gendered white male, I know I have room to say only so much about others processes but I can stand up do everything with in my power to be the best ally as possible. As a gay male, who is heavily involved in the leather community, I have surrounded myself with people from every walks of life. I prefer it that way.

I was living in Los Angeles when the riots and protests took place and when Black Lives Matter was out in full force. I got involved and raised my voice for equality and justice. I was hitting the pavement every chance I got it, almost every day. I will continue to do so. I lost my voice, got sunburnt every day, and passed out a couple times….and I will do it all over again. No voice is too little. I’m grateful, certainly don’t take it for granted, that I was and am in a position to giver back and be of service in whatever capacity I am able to. Whether that’s money, protesting, or just being involved in conversations, my on going fight for justice and equality will not end.