Re-envisioning Indie Porn, with Frank Butcher

In this episode of After Dark, we talked to Frank Butcher, a self professed average guy who’s bringing his filmmaking background – over 20 years in micro budget horror film projects – to the fine art of homemade porn. In his case, that’s bear porn. We talked about his life, overcoming shame, experiencing his gay youth in his 30s, and then putting it all on display. Now that he’s settled down a bit. We dig into everything from horror to daddy/son tropes in erotic film.

Listen on BuzzSprout, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and many more! Or use the player below!

Excerpt:

Beginning around 13:05:

Frank Butcher: “In keeping with the rest of my filmmaking … I know that my approach to doing adult content is probably not the norm. But that’s fine. Because I’m not I’m not really doing this to get all the views or to make tons of money. I’m just really doing it just to connect with people. And I think this is a really interesting way for men, in particular, at least from my perspective, connecting with each other. And I really think that’s a really beautiful sign of the times, and how we’ve kind of progressed, and the kind of content that we’re creating, and kind of hopefully, to kind of tear down you know boundaries and barriers that we still have in place and just kind of looking at things in a different way. That’s kind of where I’m coming from.”

Beginning 20:38:

Frank Butcher: “Well, it pretty much came down to me just going hog wild and fucking any guy I could get my hands on. Which, unfortunately, that kind of led to a couple of my early attempts to relationships with men to fall apart because I was just all about going to the dick buffet. And I was just like, I need to have all the sex right now. And one guy in particular, I was dating on and off for a couple years, he was telling me, ‘Oh, that’s empty sex. You don’t need any of those experiences. Trust me, I had those I had back then. And it was terrible.’ And like, I got it. But I got to experience this for myself, man. I wasn’t able to verbalize what I was needing at that point in my life. But I know that to be true. I had to go out and and experience life as gay man. And that includes making mistakes and hopefully learning from them.”

