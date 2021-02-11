Erotica Author and Publisher Cameron D. James

In this episode we talk to Cameron D. James, a writer and publisher of gay erotica, about how he got into crafting and selling delicious verbal smut. He also writes under other pseudonyms, including Dylan James who writes much more quote unquote wholesome romances. Even in this day and age – where a photo or video of almost anything is available at the wrong end of a google, people still want to read a good old fashioned erotic tale it seems. We will talk about the best markets for erotica, what those audiences are looking for, how to craft a sex scene and keep your characters fresh, and much more in this episode of Out & About After Dark.

