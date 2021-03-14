DJ Killa Chris’ Top Tracks

DJ Killa Chris’s new playlist [CLICK HERE FOR PLAYLIST] of his top ten tracks for this week includes Doja Cat’s “Streets” (Disclosure Remix) – and much more!

MitiS – Hurt (feat. Zack Gray) – This is the third single from Mitis’ upcoming album “Lost”. The more I hear Mitis’ music the more eager I am for the rest of the album. Zack Gray’s vocals are exceptional on this tune.

Dua Lipa – We’re Good – Dillon Francis Remix. I always enjoy Dillon Francis’ music, but I especially love his house productions. The warbled horns and vocal chops are really fun.

Doja Cat – Streets – Disclosure Remix. Everything about this song is smooth. The tempo change in the breakdown adds such good tension before the beat comes back.

San Holo – IT HURTS! – San Holo’s newest single from his second studio album “bb u ok?” I have always loved his style, and he gives us another chill trap song chock full of guitar riffs and vocals.

Au5, HALIENE – Was It You – The buildup in this track is intense. The production as always sounds immaculate. The depth Au5 achieves throughout the buildups and drops complement HALIENE’s vocals so well. It makes me want to watch his production tutorials.

Binary Finary – 1998 – Jose De Mara Remix – An update on a classic trance track. I really like the driving bass at the beginning.

Rag’n’Bone Man – All You Ever Wanted (Sub Focus Remix) – The gliding bass throughout is so full. Sub Focus finds a really good balance between the percussion, vocals, and synths.

Silk City, Diplo, Mark Ronson – New Love (feat. Ellie Goulding) – Armand Van Helden Remix. I always love the 90s house vibes Armand Van Helden brings to a song when he remixes it.

Sultan + Shepard, Richard Walters – Something, Everything – The title track from the new Sultan + Shepherd album is beautiful. I love the piano and beats. The haunting vocals compliment the synths and pads well.

Zookëper, Marlhy – Think of You – Morgan Page Remix – This remix is really fun. I especially enjoy the melody for the chorus.

Killa Chris has been DJing in Nashville since 2010. Finding good music has always been a passion of Killa Chris’s. So every week he is going to share some of the newest tracks from popular producers and unknown artists from all over the world.

You can find his original productions here:

soundcloud.com/djkillaxchris

audius.co/killachris

Live and prerecorded mix sets are here:

mixcloud.com/christopherthomasspear

CLICK HERE for more of DJ Killa Chris’ weekly playlists!