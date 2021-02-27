DJ Killa Chris’ Top Tracks

DJ Killa Chris’s new playlist [CLICK HERE FOR PLAYLIST] of his top ten tracks for this week includes ANIMAL and Rebecca & Fiona’s “Champagne Promises” (the Oliver Nelson Remix) – and much more!

The full list:

SG Lewis, Nile Rodgers -One More – Mark Knight Remix

KSHMR – Around The World (feat. NOUMENN) (According to We Rave You, “‘Around The World’ has instantly become a beloved fan favourite, with many sharing how much it took their breath away, and how they have been left speechless by it. We cannot disagree, as this is perhaps one of his most beautiful and emotive productions released yet.”)

Elvis Presley – Do the Vega – Dillon Francis Remix

BROHUG – Chocolate

ANIMAL, Rebecca & Fiona – Champagne Promises – Oliver Nelson Remix (Teases and Dares says “Oliver Nelson’s take on R&F’s collab with ANIMAL gives it a clubbier feel recalling their countrywoman and all round pop legend Robyn.”)

Blanke – Mystery

Chemical Surf, Ghabe – Sorry

Croatia Squad – Never Quit (Insomniac says “The art of sensitive noise and subtle sounds and beats is what CROATIA SQUAD is all about, as well as one of Switzerland’s most on demand and respected deep and tech house producer and DJ.”

Cuebrick, Futuristic Polar Bears, Angie Vu Ha – Addiction (feat. IIVES)

Sunlounger – Hello Sunrise

Killa Chris has been DJing in Nashville since 2010. Finding good music has always been a passion of Killa Chris’s. So every week he is going to share some of the newest tracks from popular producers and unknown artists from all over the world.

You can find his original productions here:

soundcloud.com/djkillaxchris

audius.co/killachris

Live and prerecorded mix sets are here:

mixcloud.com/christopherthomasspear

