Absentee By-Mail Voters in Tennessee Can Now Track Their Ballots Online

Tennessee voters who request an absentee by-mail ballot for the Nov. 3 election can track the status of their ballot on the Secretary of State’s website using the Absentee By-Mail Ballot Status Tracker tool.

Through this tool, Tennessee voters can easily and securely track their absentee by-mail ballot’s status starting when the county election commission mails the ballot to the voter and ending when the completed ballot has been received by the county election commission. Visit the Absentee By-Mail Ballot Status Tracker at tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup.

“We saw a record number of Tennesseans voting absentee by-mail in the August election and we expect to break that record in November,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Many of these voters are voting absentee by-mail for the first time. Our online tracking tool takes some of the uncertainty out of the process so voters can be confident about their ballot.”

Voters must have an approved reason to vote absentee by-mail. A list of these reasons to vote by-mail may be found at sos.tn.gov/products/elections/ absentee-voting. They must submit a written request to their local election commission by mail, fax or email. Voters can find the contact information for their county election commission on our website, tnsos.org/elections/ election_commissions.php.

Absentee by-mail ballot requests must be received by your election commission no later than seven (7) days before the election. The deadline to request a ballot for the Nov. 3 election is Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Completed absentee by-mail ballots must be returned by-mail to your local county election commission. Voters are encouraged to request and return their absentee by-mail ballots early in order to ensure deadlines are met. Ballots must be received before the polls close on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. A first-class stamp is required to return a ballot through the U.S. Postal Service.

For the latest information on the Nov. 3 election, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

For more information about voting absentee by-mail or tracking your ballot, go to GoVoteTN.com, contact your local county election commission or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

Cover photo by cottonbro from Pexels