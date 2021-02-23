3 Easy Sustainable Lifestyle Changes

The more we have become aware of the impending dangers facing the planet, the more sustainability becomes a mainstream topic. More importantly, we are figuring out how our everyday choices impact the environment. With this awareness, making the decision the recycle more, drive less, and take shorter showers is an easy switch for most.

However, this awareness also shines a light on just how badly our planet is suffering. Moreover, it also shows how ongoing social and political barriers continue to block the implementation of sustainable development that would lead to long-term change for the planet’s health. After all, the people the least affected by the damage done to our communities and environment are usually the ones causing the harm or the most likely to resist change.

On the surface, it seems strange to think of climate change as an issue that the LGBTQ community in particular should be concerned about and involving themselves with. However, Noah Goodwin, a GLAAD campus ambassador, thoroughly explains how the repercussions of climate change are particularly felt by marginalized groups, like the LGBTQ community.

One example is LGBTQ youth being 120% more likely to be homeless than their non-LGBTQ peers due to bigotry, homophobia, and general family conflict over sexual orientation and gender identity. Goodwin then points out how climate change has led to colder, harsher winters and hotter summers full of heatwave after heatwave. In addition to these extreme weather conditions, natural disasters are also becoming more and more common. This means that those without stable housing are at a higher risk of life-threatening injuries as they try and survive each unprecedented year.

While it’s fair to say that the problems facing the planet won’t be solved simply by making a few lifestyle changes, it’s still imperative that we do what we can to help. Our voices and our choices may go unnoticed by others, but regardless, the planet still needs us to step up. Luckily, there are several easy changes you can make that can help reduce your carbon footprint, without disrupting too much of your everyday life.

Support Those Who Care

As consumers, we have a lot of power over what we buy and from whom. Supporting businesses that make the environment a top priority is a great way to use your power of choice to help the planet. Thankfully, it’s becoming easier to find and support sustainability-minded companies as numerous industries begin feeling the pressure of consumer demands for better eco-friendly practices. The beauty industry is one such example. Eco-friendly packaging, responsible sourcing, and non-toxic ingredients have all become a familiar aspect of the beauty industry as it tries to promote sustainability. Some brands, such as Innisfree, even have company-based recycling programs to better serve communities where recycling is not readily available.

While it can take some time, researching the businesses you regularly shop with to see how they hold up in terms of sustainable practices is important. It will help ensure you’re supporting companies who care about the planet and not those who continue to harm it. If you’re not sure where to start or what to look for, try utilizing guides that can help you assess a brand’s sustainability.

Choose Wisely

When the tub drain gets clogged or the kitchen needs a deep clean, it’s tempting to reach for the most powerful cleaning chemical you can find under the sink. They’re fast, efficient, and don’t require too much elbow grease (they also usually come in non-recyclable plastic). However, those chemicals washing down the drain don’t simply wash away. Instead, they end up polluting rivers and can enter wastewater treatment systems. The chemicals washing down into streams and other bodies of water also go on to impact the surrounding wildlife and plants as well.

These products were mostly made for the sake of convenience. We reach for them because they work fast and we often don’t have a lot of time to clean. However, breaking this habit and opting for natural and homemade cleaning solutions will affect the environment much less and your home will still get clean. Plus, natural cleaning ingredients are pretty common and easy to find. Some simple cleaning alternative can use are things like:

Vinegar : Vinegar is great for cleaning wood, tile, counters, and much more.

Baking soda : Can be used to clean silver, clean greasy residue off, and unclog drains.

Lemon juice : Lemon juice can get rid of rust, clean stains off reusable containers, and can be used for cleaning laminate countertops.

Switching to more natural cleaning solutions isn’t better for the environment either. Making the switch might also save you from a costly home repair. Certain harsh cleaning chemicals, like liquid drain cleaners, have been known to cause damage to pipes, leading to leaks and worse.

Aim for Quality over Quantity

If we’re being honest for a moment, it’s fair to admit that online shopping has made it far too easy to buy things we don’t necessarily need. While that isn’t anything to be ashamed of, it is important to consider the effects of this increased consumerism on the planet. When something breaks or we simply no longer need it, it more often than not ends up in the trash. Depending on the kind of product though, it doesn’t just break down after a while and dissolve into the earth.

Many things go on to pollute the environment for decades, even centuries. This is why purchasing quality products, such as jewelry, clothing, and furniture made to last is an important aspect of sustainability. Oftentimes, trends make us feel like we need to constantly be changing our style, our hair, our decor to keep up with what’s “in.” Companies feel that way too, so they end up having to quickly and cheaply make products to keep up. But trends ultimately only last a moment yet the products don’t. When purchasing higher quality items, yes, they might fall out of trend, but you also won’t need to make new additional purchases, which results in less waste and pollution.

Climate change affects everybody, even the people who deny its existence. However, demographics like the LGBTQ youth, in particular, are likely to feel the consequences of it first. This is just one more reason why it’s so important to start making life-long changes right now. We also need to continue fighting for policies, plans, and projects that aim to put a stop to dangerous practices that jeopardize the planet’s health and our futures.

